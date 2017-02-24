Des Moines Police Looking for Missing 6-Year-Old

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is currently looking for a missing 6-year-old girl.

Audrey Cooper, described as a black female, was reported missing on Thursday.

Further investigation showed Audrey’s mother, Tanya Kephart, has limited parental rights and violated the court order by picking Audrey up from daycare at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday. Kephart has been restricted from seeing Audrey unsupervised.

Neither Audrey or her mother have been seen since Kephart picked up her daughter on Thursday, and their location is currently unknown.

The pair may be in a red 1997 GMC Yukon vehicle with an Iowa license plate number of DJZ 646. The vehicle is associated with 9101 Urbandale Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the location of these individuals is asked to contact Des Moines police at 515-283-4811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Tips can also be submitted at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.