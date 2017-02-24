Generous Wisconsin Mechanic Helps Marshalltown Man Make it to Funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILD ROSE, Wisconsin -- When his car broke down on his way to a funeral, Todd Steinkamp felt hopeless, but as Nolan Blair reports, the driver's luck quickly changed when he met a generous mechanic who did something most strangers would never do.

Forty-five minutes into his early Tuesday morning drive from La Crosse, Wisconsin, Steinkamp heard a "grinding noise" in one of the tires of his 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche. The thought of missing a loved one's funeral started to sink in.

Little did the 39-year-old from Marshalltown know, he was about to meet a man known for "a lifetime of kind deeds" during an unplanned, yet needed, pit-stop in small-town Wisconsin.

"Everybody loves Glenn," Steinkamp told the Register on Thursday.

Steinkamp pulled into Wild Rose—a town of fewer than 1,000 people—and parked outside Lauritzen's, a tiny auto-repair shop. That's where he saw a "little old guy" stocking the shelves.

Steinkamp, dressed in his suit and slacks, explained the issue to Glenn Geib and mentioned where he was headed—De Pere, Wisconsin—75 miles away.

"I think he knew I was a little stressed out," Steinkamp said of Geib, "so he said, 'pull it around back.'"

Geib told Steinkamp that the wheel bearing in one of his tires needed to be fixed. Their conversation then transitioned to rental vehicles.

"Does anybody have rental cars here in the area?" Steinkamp asked Geib.

"One store up the street used to have one, let me call them," Geib said.

No luck.

Steinkamp asked if Geib could fix his truck. Geib said yes, but it would take a few hours.

Steinkamp "plummeted right back off that emotional cliff again."

But then, Geib reached into his pocket and pulled out his personal truck keys to his gold 1999 Chevy Silverado. He said, "here. You take mine, and we'll get yours fixed." no charge for the rental.

Steinkamp was dumbfounded. They didn't even know each other's names.

"He looked burned out like he was tired, and it looked like he had a rough night—you know, had things on his mind, worried about getting there," Geib told wbay.com about Steinkamp. "That's about it. Looked like he needed some help."

With Geib's help, Steinkamp made it to the funeral and was able to return the truck later that day.