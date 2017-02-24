× Judge Rules Neglected Dogs Now Owned by Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — After a disposition hearing, a judge has ruled that the 19 dogs found neglected on a Sandyville property are now officially owned by Warren County.

The ruling goes into effect immediately.

Warren County petitioned the court to gain ownership of the dogs after they were allegedly neglected by Lindsey Morrow. Officials rescued 19 dogs from Morrow’s property and found three others that were deceased.

Morrow now faces numerous charges including animal neglect and ongoing criminal conduct.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has been caring for the dogs and rehabilitating them during the court proceedings.

Further details regarding next steps for the dogs will be released next week.