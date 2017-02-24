× LifeServe to Open on Sunday in Hopes of Boosting Blood Supply

DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center plans to do something that has only happened once before in the organization’s history: open for donations on Sunday.

LifeServe hopes to replenish its very low blood supply, so centers in Des Moines and Urbandale will be open for donations on Sunday, February 26th.

Organizers are looking for an immediate boost to stabilize the blood supply, and the goal is to have a five-day supply. The currently supply is down to less than one day’s worth.

The Des Moines and Urbandale LifeServe locations will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Sunday. Donors can make an appointment and walk-ins are also welcome.

LifeServe will also be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.