More Budget Cuts Coming to Iowa Universities

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is already revoking $4 million in scholarships due to budget cuts, and will now be cutting even more.

The Department of Management announced another $11.5 million in cuts on Friday. This is part of a package of cuts to reduce this year’s state budget by more than $110 million.

The University of Iowa’s share of the latest cuts is $1.2 million, bringing the total reduction to more than $9 million.

Iowa State University is required to trim a total of nearly $9 million, and the University of Northern Iowa’s budget is shrinking by $2.5 million.