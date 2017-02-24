× More Charges Filed Against Alleged Ames Campustown Gunmen

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Four men accused of opening fire on a crowd of people last weekend in Ames are now facing additional charges.

Charles Smith, Traveion Henry, Terrion Maxfield and Desmon Siner were already charged with Attempted Murder. They are now all facing charges of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

Ames Police say the four men were involved in a fight in campus town in the early hours of Sunday, February 19th. As the fight was breaking up the four men pulled up to the scene in a vehicle and opened fire. Three people in the crowd were shot. All of their injuries were minor.

Two Ames Police officers, Sgt. Derek Grooters and Officer Clint Hertz, returned fire on the car and struck two of the suspects inside. All four were later arrested in Fort Dodge after seeking medical treatment there. The men are all students at Iowa Central Community College.

The two officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave pending a review of their actions.