DES MOINES- In front of the largest crowd to ever see a women's game at the Knapp Center, the Drake women beat in-state rival on Friday 70-57 to win the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

Lizzy Wendell led Drake with 21 points, Madison Weekly scored 19 for UNI.

Its the first outright title for Drake in 17 years.

The Bulldogs are now 16-0 in the MVC with just 2 games left in the regular season.