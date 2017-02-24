Northern Iowa to See Heaviest Snow, Blizzard Conditions

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for most of Northern Iowa until early Saturday with more snow on the way and winds gusting close to 40 MPH.

Roads are rough in Northern Iowa Friday morning with around 3-6″ on the ground and near white out conditions in spots. The Metro will see snow by the end of the morning with snowfall continuing off and on throughout the day.

The heaviest snow will continue to fall north of HWY 20 with another 3-6″ possible. The Metro will see 1-3″ possible by early Saturday. The city of Des Moines and areas north of I-80 are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Saturday morning.

The weekend will be cold and windy with highs in the 30s Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Slightly milder conditions are expected next week with more rain by early Tuesday.