× One Person Cited for Taking Talons From Dead Bald Eagle

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa DNR says it’s found the man who took the talons from a dead bald eagle at a Polk County Park but they’re still looking for the person who killed the bird.

The decapitated and mutilated eagle was found on January 25th by hikers at Yellow Banks County Park east of Des Moines. The DNR says the bird was shot and killed.

The DNR says it has found the man who has possession of the eagle’s talons. 27-year old Mitchell Hoyt of Runnells was cited for illegal possession of a protected nongame animal earlier this month. However, authorities don’t believe that Hoyt killed the eagle.

Bald eagles are protected by state and federal laws. There is no eagle hunting season and it is never legal to kill one.

Anyone with information is encouraged to use the Turn in Poachers website or by calling the hotline at 1-800-532-2020. Information can be left anonymously.