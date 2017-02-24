× Protective Order Granted for Accused Cop Killer

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of killing two metro officers was in court on Friday seeking a protective order.

The defense says information is being leaked to the public about Scott Greene and is concerned about pre-trial publicity.

Greene sat in the Polk County courtroom during Friday’s hearing as a Polk County judge put a gag order on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Jail, the Des Moines and Urbandale Police Departments, and the Polk County Attorney’s Office.

“For lack of a better term, this is tantamount to a leak,” said defense attorney Matt Sheeley. “These leaks are detrimental to Mr. Greene’s right to a fair trial, which, despite the allegations, despite the nature of the pervasive media, Mr. Greene is, in fact, entitled to a fair trial.”

The Des Moines Register reports the leak in question was comments made by a jail employee on a post on the Register’s Facebook page.

On Friday afternoon, the judge agreed information is being leaked and issued a reminder to all parties involved about the importance of confidentiality in legal matters.

Greene is scheduled to go on trial in September. His attorneys are also seeking a change of venue due to media coverage.

Greene is charged with two counts of first degree murder for the shooting deaths of Des Moines Police Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin in November.