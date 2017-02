× Three Arrested After Attempted Break-In Friday Morning in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say three men are in custody after an attempted burglary Friday morning.

Police were called to a home at 2525 Hull Avenue around 11:20am Friday. Police say someone inside scared three men away. All of three of them were found and arrested nearby. Police also found a handgun hidden in the bushes at a neighbor’s house.

Police have not released the suspect’s names.