Triple Shooting in Kansas, One Victim Speaks Out

OLATHE, Kansas -- One of the victims injures in a triple shooting in Kansas is speaking out.

On Wednesday night, two friends were watching the KU basketball game at a restaurant, when racial slurs were directed their way by a man who then opened fire, hitting the two.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla died and Alok Madasani has now been released from the hospital.

A third victim was hurt trying to stop the shooting.

Ial Grillot, 24, thought there was a break-in shooting, so he went to tackle the shooter, who then turned around and fired shots that hit Grillot's hand and chest.

"I've been hearing that a lot of people are calling me a hero, and this, that, and the other. No, it's not like that. I was just doing what anyone should have done for another human being," said Grillot.

The suspect, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, is charged with premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Witnesses say Purinton yelled, "get out of my country" before he opened fire. The FBI says it has opened a hate crime investigation into the shooting.