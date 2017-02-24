Wheelchair Basketball Competitors Prove Their Strength

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- While able-bodied people are getting a chance to see what it's like to be in a wheelchair, wheelchair-bound individuals are proving just how much they can accomplish.

Courage League Sports--a group that makes sports adaptable for everyone, regardless of physical, cognitive, or emotional disabilities--hosted an event on Friday for people to experience what it's like to be wheelchair-bound. All of Friday's participants were able-bodied, but

"It's just basketball from a different twist and another perspective," said Melissa Clarke-Wharff, founder and executive director of Courage League Sports. "We've had corporate teams come out and they thought they were playing in a basketball tournament, we, uh, put a little twist to it and put them all in wheelchairs today to see the world from a different view and how challenging it can be."

On Saturday, another event, sponsored by Candeo, will take place in Des Moines.

Drake and Grand View University football players will play each other in the tournament on Saturday, February 25th, which will also feature halftime entertainment and giveaways.

The annual competition will take place at 7 p.m. at the Iowa Center for Higher Education Activities Center.

The center is located at 2280 Bell Avenue in Des Moines, which is the former AIB location.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-10 years old. Children under two years old get in for free.

For more information, visit www.candeoiowa.org.