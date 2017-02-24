× YMCA Cutting Ties With Healthy Living Center in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — The YMCA of Greater Des Moines and Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines have agreed to end their partnership at Mercy’s Clive campus.

Today both sides announced they will no longer operate the YMCA Health Living Center in Clive. The facility opened in 2009 on Mercy’s campus under the management of the YMCA. Mercy will now take over sole management of the facility.

In a joint press release both sides said it was time for a change.

“Over the past seven years, the health care industry has changed dramatically, which is why we desire a more integrated and medically focused program that provides extended care and wellness services for our patients,” said Mercy president Robert Ritz.

“We are very proud of the work we’ve done with Mercy over the past seven years,” said YMCA CEO Dave Schwartz, “As we evaluated the needs of our members and the community, we feel it is important to reallocate our resources so we can expand programs and services.”