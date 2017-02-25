× 5 Straight Wins, Iowa State Knocks Off #9 Baylor

AMES – Thanks to 22 points from Deonte Burton, which included a banked in 3 with a minute left, Iowa State beat 9th ranked Baylor on Saturday 72-69.

Monte Morris added 17 points.

The win keeps ISU in a tie for 2nd place in the Big 12 with West Virginia, both 11-5 in conference.

Cyclones are home again Tuesday for Senior night against Oklahoma State.