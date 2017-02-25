5 Straight Wins, Iowa State Knocks Off #9 Baylor

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones looks on in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at United Center on March 25, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
AMES – Thanks to 22 points from Deonte Burton, which included a banked in 3 with a minute left, Iowa State beat 9th ranked Baylor on Saturday 72-69.
Monte Morris added 17 points.
The win keeps ISU in a tie for 2nd place in the Big 12 with West Virginia, both 11-5 in conference.
Cyclones are home again Tuesday for Senior night against Oklahoma State.