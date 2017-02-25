Animal Rescue League Events and Locations for Adoption Opportunities

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Saturday morning, Meteorologist Amber Alexander chatted with Eleanor McKinley of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa about Mona--one of the dogs currently up for adoption--and some of the organization's upcoming events.
Trail Obstacles and Dressage Clinics with Kelli Paulson
March 4-5th
ARL Main, Second Chance Ranch
Registration fees start at $105
Raise Your Paw Auction
April 29th
5 p.m.
Over 400 auction items
ARL South Location
Inside Southridge Mall
1111 E. Army Post Road
Open seven days a week
Smaller animals up for adoption (guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, mice, etc.)