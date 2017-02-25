Animal Rescue League Events and Locations for Adoption Opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Saturday morning, Meteorologist Amber Alexander chatted with Eleanor McKinley of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa about Mona--one of the dogs currently up for adoption--and some of the organization's upcoming events.

Trail Obstacles and Dressage Clinics with Kelli Paulson

March 4-5th

ARL Main, Second Chance Ranch

Registration fees start at $105

Raise Your Paw Auction

April 29th

5 p.m.

Over 400 auction items

ARL South Location

Inside Southridge Mall

1111 E. Army Post Road

Open seven days a week

Smaller animals up for adoption (guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, mice, etc.)