China Hotel Fire Kills at Least 10 People

CHINA -- At least ten people are dead following a fire in a high-rise hotel in China on Friday.

In the video above, the hotel can be seen engulfed in smoke and flames.

According to authorities, an unknown number of people were trapped inside the building while they battled the fire.

Ten people have been confirmed dead and many others were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

Seven people are currently in police custody while the investigation to determine the cause of the fire continues.