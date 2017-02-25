Courage League Sports Raises Money at Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- On Saturday, a group of able-bodied people had the chance to play basketball and experience the game from a new perspective.

Courage League Sports hosted its 3-on-3 wheelchair basketball tournament on Saturday to raise money for the organization's programs and scholarships. Courage League Sports works to make sports adaptable for everyone, regardless of physical, cognitive, or emotional disabilities.

The group helps people like Owen Leader, an 8-year-old with cerebral palsy who regularly visits the gym.

"It gives him the option to play on a team sport, so he loves coming up for basketball, soccer, they do baseball, he's done swimming lessons, I mean he's really done a lot of the programming that they have up here, and it's just another place for him to come and be a kid," said Emily Leader.

More than 300 people participated in Saturdays event, and they raised $25,000.