DMACC’s ciWeek to Start Monday, Will Feature Variety of Speakers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dr. Tony Paustian, Provost of DMACC West, joined Jodi Whitworth in the studio to talk about the school's eighth annual ciWeek event taking place this week.

Numerous speakers will attend the event over the course of the week, with events taking place around town. The week's main purpose is simply to inspire people and celebrate innovation.

This year's speakers include World 2015 Beatbox Champion Kaila Mullady, two Apollo astronauts--Thomas Kenneth (Ken) Mattingly II and Alfred (Al) Worden--and Max Brooks, who has written several books including World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War.

The ciWeek event starts on Monday and is free to the public.

For more information including a schedule and full list of guest presenters, visit dmacc.edu/ciweek.