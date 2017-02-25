Iowans Take the Plunge for Special Olympics Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- Most people would probably think Saturday's winter weather was too cold to go for a swim, but a group of people in Warren County headed outside to take the plunge.

The water temperature at Lake Ahquabi on Saturday afternoon was only 42 degrees as 150 people took a dip in the water for the Special Olympics Iowa Polar Plunge.

"You know, it's a great cause, Special Olympics. And, you know, never never a better time to do something crazy, I guess!" said Sarah Crumly of Indianola.

Money from the plunge will benefit the organization and its programs. Organizers expect to raise approximately $30,000 from Saturday's event.