Lights Out! Bohannon Scores 24, Iowa Rolls #24 Maryland 83-69

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Not many gave Iowa a chance at #24 Maryland, they should have.

The Hawkeyes rolled over the Terrapins 83-69, a game they led by 22 at one point.

Freshman PG Jordan Bohannon was lights out from three. Bohannon scored 24 points, all behind the arc. 8 three pointers. Tyler Cook added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks are 16-13 overall, 8-8 in the Big Ten. Iowa travels to Wisconsin on Thursday.