Names Released in Des Moines Attempted Burglary

DES MOINES, Iowa — The names of two suspects arrested on Friday after an attempted break-in at a Des Moines home have been released.

According to the Des Moines Register, Yvez Allik Quinn of Des Moines and Justin Mikeal Hill of Cedar Rapids were arrested. Both are 19 years old.

The suspects are accused of trying to break into a home in the 2500 block of Hull Avenue on Friday morning. Police say they were scared away by the homeowner, and several neighbors then called the police to report the suspects running through their yards. These tips eventually led to the suspects’ arrests.