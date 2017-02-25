One Person Killed in Friday Evening Mahaska County Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa -- The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Mahaska County.

The crash took place around 6 p.m. on Friday near mile marker 46 on Highway 163. This is just east of Pella.

Police say the driver of a truck lost control on the snow-covered road and entered a ditch. The truck then rolled and came to a rest upside down.

Three people were in the car at the time. One passenger, James Franciskovic of Burlington, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.