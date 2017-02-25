One-Woman Comedy Show “I See You Made an Effort” Talks About Idea of Getting Older

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Worried about getting older? You're not alone! Annabelle Gurwitch shares her "compliments, indignities, and survival stories from the edge of 50" in her play I See You Made an Effort.

In her performance, Gurwitch discusses things like growing older and forgetting internet passwords, set on the eve of the main character's 50th birthday. Gurwitch also wrote a book by the same name, and her work has been featured in publications like the New York Times, Glamour, and the Los Angeles Times.

Take a look at the full interview for more details.

Her interactive one-woman show is in town through March 12th at the Temple Theater located at 1011 Locust Street.

Tickets can be purchased online at DMPA.org.