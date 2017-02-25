Police Seeking Help Locating Missing Oskaloosa Man

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A missing person has been reported in Oskaloosa.

According to a press release from the Oskaloosa Police Department, officials are looking for 67-year-old Norman Rozenboom. He is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and glasses. Rozenboom was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki pants. His belt has a distinguishable buckle and his pants are baggy. He is reportedly not wearing a coat.

Rozenboom was last believed to be in the mall area on Friday evening.

He is not believed to be a danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oskaloosa police at 641-672-2557.