The First Tee of Central Iowa Holds Annual Skywalk Golf Classic

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Jamie Alt of The First Tee of Central Iowa came by the studio to talk with Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth about the organization's Skywalk Golf Classic event!

Eighteen companies sponsored a hole in the annual miniature golf event that raises money to teach children life skills and healthy habits through golf. The program reaches children ages 7-13 to help them succeed both in the game of golf and throughout other aspects of life.

For more information about the organization, visit www.thefirstteecentraliowa.org.