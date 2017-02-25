× West Burlington Firefighter Killed, Two Others Injured in Friday Evening Crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A Friday crash in Mahaska County claimed the life of a southeastern Iowa firefighter and injured two others.

Fifty-two-year-old James Franciskovic, a West Burlington firefighter, was ejected from the vehicle in which he was a passenger when the car lost control heading westbound on Highway 163. The vehicle then came to a stop on its top in the north ditch.

Shane McCampbell and Carrie Falcon, both West Burlington firefighters as well, were injured in the crash, but were treated and released from the hospital.

Franciskovic was pronounced dead at the scene.

41.329588 -92.698387