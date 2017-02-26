× Arrest Made in West Des Moines Walmart Robbery

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in a Saturday night Walmart theft.

West Des Moines Police Department officials say Cody Allen Gebauer, 27, was arrested on Sunday. He is charged with third degree criminal mischief and was taken to the Dallas County Jail. Theft charges are also pending.

Gebauer is accused of stealing three shotguns and ammunition from Walmart located at 6365 Stagecoach Drive in West Des Moines before fleeing the area. Witnesses say he used a bat taken from the sporting goods area to break the glass in a gun case.

41.558381 -93.797477