Branstad Among Attendees of Governors’ Ball

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Governor Branstad attended a black tie dinner with President Trump at the White House on Sunday.

The president and first lady welcomed 46 of the nation's governors for the annual Governors' Ball. Governors and their spouses attended the event while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting.

"Tomorrow we're gonna meet and we're gonna discuss things. Perhaps healthcare will come up, perhaps, and I think we've made a lot of progress on that. And we're going to have a speech on Tuesday night, and we're going to be speaking very specifically about a very complicated subject," said President Trump.