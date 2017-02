Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Crafting expert Beth Van Ryswyk stopped by the studio to teach us an easy DIY craft to help stay organized! Take a look at the video to find out how to make the cute containers.

Supplies:

PVC pipe

Burlap

Tape

Scissors

Hot glue

Twine

Decorative materials (beads, pearls, buttons, etc.)