Dorothy Height Added to Black Heritage Forever Stamp Series

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — The U.S. Postal Service made a new addition to the Black Heritage series of the Forever stamp.

As Black History Month is coming to an end, the USPS is honoring civil rights leader Dorothy Height.

People gathered at a dedication service for the new Dorothy Height Freedom stamp in Florida over the weekend. An exhibit currently stands in West Palm Beach to celebrate her life and achievements.

Height is remembered for her advocacy for African American and women’s rights.

“Dorothy Height fought for our civil rights; she was the civil rights leader and she fought for our rights. And that is something that they are trying to keep alive here in Palm Beach County by offering this exhibit here for everyone to share memories with everyone and what she fought for,” said Carlota Rogers of the U.S. Postal Service.

This is the 40th stamp added to the Black Heritage series.