Fallen Firefighter Honored After Fatal Car Crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa -- Co-workers offered tributes to an eastern Iowa firefighter who died in a traffic crash in Mahaska County on Friday.

James Franciskovic, a West Burlington firefighter, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed on a snow-covered road near Pella.

Two other firefighters were also injured, but have been released from the hospital.

Firefighters lined part of the route as crews drove Franciskovic's body back home on Sunday. These photos were posted to the West Burlington Fire Department's Facebook page. After each post, the department wrote, "God Bless."