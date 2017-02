Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The new University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital welcomed its first patients on Saturday.

The very first person to make the move was 6-year-old Will Kohn of Bettendorf, who is waiting for a heart transplant.

Patients in the pediatric intensive care unit and the neonatal intensive care unit moved on Saturday, and the rest of the patients will make the switch in a few weeks.

The new hospital is a $360 million facility.