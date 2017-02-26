Headstones Vandalized at Jewish Cemetery in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- A Jewish cemetery in Pennsylvania was vandalized over the weekend.

Officials say up to 100 headstones were knocked over at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia.

Detectives are canvassing the cemetery to inspect the damage, and say the criminal act is similar to one that took place the previous weekend at a cemetery in suburban St. Louis. In that incident, vandals knocked over 154 headstones.

In a Twitter post about the Philadelphia incident, the Anti-Defamation League said, "We are appalled to see the desecration of another Jewish cemetery. These attacks need to end now."