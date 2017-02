Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONWAY, Massachusetts -- A town in Massachusetts is recovering after being hit by a tornado with winds reaching nearly 110 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-1 tornado hit the town of Conway with a brief touchdown in Goshen. The strong winds brought down trees, damaging several homes and power lines.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center said this is the first tornado to touch down in Massachusetts in the month of February.

42.509808 -72.699535