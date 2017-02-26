× Metro Church Replaces Stolen Black Lives Matter Banner

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Black Lives Matter banner was recently stolen from a metro church, and a new banner was dedicated at services on Sunday.

The banner was stolen from First Unitarian Church a couple weeks ago, and church officials say the new banner serves as a pledge to support the African American community during times of injustice.

“When the banner was stolen, we took time to have a process as a congregation to think about how we wanted to respond, and we were really galvanized by the comment by one of our youth, who is a 17-year-old member of the congregation, who said, ‘they stole our banner, but not our values.’ And we really agree,” said Reverend Erin Gringrich.

An anonymous donor purchased the new banner, but the church is still collecting funds to purchase a second banner. Anyone who would like to contribute can make a donation online here.