WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump’s nominee for Navy Secretary, Philip Bilden, has withdrawn his name from consideration.

In withdrawing from consideration for the post, he cited concerns about privacy and separating himself from his business interests.

Bilden was an intelligence officer in the Army reserve from 1986-1996.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement that he would make a recommendation to President Trump for a nominee in the coming days.