DES MOINES, Iowa -- Shoppers will not have to wait much longer to check out the new downtown Hy-Vee store, as it opens to the public on Tuesday.

The new location offers many of the usual features, but also includes a few new things like a sushi bar, smoothie bar, soda fountain, and beer growler station.

Mark Wahlberg took a tour of the new store last week.

Construction began in August of 2015.