Pedestrian Killed in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa -- Authorities have not yet released information regarding whether or not the driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Dubuque County will face charges.

The Iowa State Patrol reports the driver was traveling east on Highway 20 just prior to the 308 exit to Peosta.

Officials say the driver hit a pedestrian in the roadway at approximately 11:30 Saturday night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police scanner audio of the incident report said, "Respond to Highway 20 by Swiss Colony, eastbound lane. Got a female, the subject thought that she swerved for an individual and possibly hit them. She's got a kid in the car, doesn't want to turn around and go back. Code 1."

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.