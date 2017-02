Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot someone near Bates Park on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Clark Street and Arlington Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound, who was sent to Mercy Hospital. Police say the victim's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.