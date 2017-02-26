× President Trump to Call for Increase in Military Spending

WASHINGTON D.C. — Reports say President Trump will call for a substantial increase in military spending starting on Monday.

The president said the White House will issue the outlines of a budget proposal to federal agencies. The budget will also call for spending cuts to several federal agencies.

The announcement will come a day before President Trump’s joint congressional address on Tuesday, during which he is expected to lay out his agenda and legislative priorities.