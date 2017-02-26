Robbery at West Des Moines Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Early Sunday morning, police continued an investigation into a weapons robbery at a West Des Moines Walmart.

Officials say the robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say a man broke into a gun case and left the store with several weapons and ammunition.

Search dogs and an Iowa State Patrol plane were called in to search for the suspect.

Detectives recovered the weapons and ammunition, but the search was called off around 4 a.m. Sunday.

