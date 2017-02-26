Truck Drives Into Crowd at Mardi Gras Celebration, 28 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- At least 28 people are injured after a pickup truck plowed into a crowd a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

Police say the truck drove through the crowd, hitting cars and people. The incident took place around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday in the city's French Quarter.

Officials say the victims range in age from 3-40 years old.

Investigators say there is no indication this was an act of terrorism.

"We suspect that the subject was highly intoxicated. He is in custody. He is being investigated right now and is at our DWI office. So we send a strong message about not drinking and driving, about making smart decisions," said New Orleans Superintendent of Police Michael Harrison.

This incident took place hours after a shooting was reported along the Mardi Gras parade route. One man was shot in his side, and police are still searching for the gunman.

29.951066 -90.071532