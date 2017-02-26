Visitors Participate in Eagle Watch at Saylorville Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Visitors had the chance to scout out eagles at Saylorville Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa DNR hosted an eagle-watching event, which included outdoor observation locations and spotting scopes, as well as naturalists available to answer questions.

"We just want to get people outside to enjoy nature and see some of the wildlife that we have to offer," said park ranger Nicholas Thorson. "The bald eagle is America's symbol, and we're just trying to celebrate that today and have people enjoy themselves outside."

Guests could also watch a movie about eagles and answer trivia facts about the birds.