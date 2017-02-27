Bill to Eliminate State Licensure Voted Down in House Subcommittee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A proposal to change how a number of professionals are licensed will have to wait until next year.

On Monday, a House subcommittee voted down the bill. Governor Branstad's office supported the bill, saying it would end the need for costly licensing to cut hair and give massages.

Critics say it would have also eliminated licensing for mental health care providers, social workers, and athletic trainers. Mental health care providers feared without a license their profession would lose credibility and they would not be able to work in a different state without having to get re-licensed.

The bill is now considered ineligible for consideration for the rest of this year’s session.

