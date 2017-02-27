× DMPS Hosting Public Forums to Discuss Potential Changes to School Start Times

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some metro parents are in favor of changing school start times, while others are opposed to the potential changes.

A public forum on Monday night will allow parents on both sides of the fence to voice their opinions on the proposal that would change the start times of elementary, middle, and high schools. Elementary schools would start at 7:50 a.m., middle schools at 8:35 a.m., and high schools at 8:30 a.m.

Studies suggest the older children get, the more they benefit from a later start time. Parents opposed to the idea say the changes would impact their kids’ rides home, while supporters say they would benefit students’ needs in the classroom.

Members of the community can weigh in on the potential changes Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Windsor Elementary School at 5912 University Avenue.

Meetings will also be held Tuesday, February 28th, Tuesday, March 2nd, and Thursday, March 9th.

For more details about these meetings, visit the Des Moines Public Schools website.

