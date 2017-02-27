Flu and Similar Illnesses Still Widespread, Children Highly Affected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Flu season is still here, and so is the season of other similar illnesses.

KPLC's Britney Glaser explains what symptoms to look out for and why kids are being hit particularly hard.

"Every day I would say 60-80% of the people we're seeing are here to be evaluated for the flu and a lot of them have it. If they don't test positive, they have what we are calling the flu-like illnesses," says urgent care physician Robert Anderson.

Dr. Anderson says he is constantly seeing patients suffering from symptoms like achiness, fever, coughs, and congestion.

While the flu affects people of all ages, Dr. Anderson says he is seeing a big rise in younger patients.

"I can testify my 1 1/2 year old baby has it as well, all of a sudden 103.5 fever and they're just really not feeling well," he says.

Explaining why the sicknesses may be harder on younger people, Dr. Anderson says, "They just don't have as much in the way of reserves and they can't clear their airways as easily. We're seeing along those lines a lot of RSV, as well, which is a big problem for the infants."

Both RSV and the flu spread very easily through droplets.

While both viruses are at high numbers this week, Dr. Anderson says there is some hope the widespread outbreak is coming to an end. Doctors also say it is not too late to get a flu shot.