Girls State Basketball Tournament Begins

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Girls State Basketball Tournament starts Monday morning at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines.

High school teams from across the state will be taking to the hardwood to show off their skills and play for the honor of being called a state champion. Games get underway at 10:00 a.m. with Class 1A.

Games run all week and culminate with the championships Friday and Saturday. Classes 1A and 2A play their championship games Friday night, while classes 3A, 4A, and 5A don’t compete for the hardware until Saturday.

You can find the complete schedule for games here and keep track of the live action from games with our scoreboard.