Iowa State Cyclones Back in the Top 25

AMES, Iowa — Another big upset win over the weekend has pushed the Iowa State Cyclones back into the AP Top 25.

The Cyclones knocked off #9 Baylor on Saturday in Ames. On Monday morning they were rewarded by climbing to #24 in the latest AP Poll.

It’s the first time since December that the Cyclones have cracked the Top 25. They dropped out of the rankings after losing to the Hawkeyes on December 8th.

The Cyclones are on a five game winning streak. They’ve also won six of their last seven including a win on the road against #3 Kansas.

The Cyclones next game is this Tuesday at home against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.