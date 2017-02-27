Kids’ Toys Turn High-Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A lot of parents know technology is changing the way kids play, and even simple toys like Play-Doh are getting updates.

KDVR's Kirk Yuhnke went to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to take a look at some of the newest high-tech toys for children.

Fisher Price is one of the companies looking for new ways to entertain kids.

"It's a digital, physical play experience for kids. And basically the more they pedal on the bike, the more they'll learn," said Amber Pietrobono of Fisher Price, talking about the company's new Smart Cycle.

A large model was made for adults at the electronics show, but the ones for sale will be designed to fit kids. The Smart Cycle is a way to get kids active, but is connected to a tablet so they are learning at the same time.

"That's how preschoolers learn best, while they're being active, so we wanted to make sure there was learning content built in," said Pietrobono.

The product will cost about $150 when it hits stores this fall.

Lego is another classic toy company adding more technology to its products.

"It contains two motors that are at the ends here, the battery pack, and then it also has a tilt sensor so it knows which way you're oriented," said Simon Kent.

This is one of three smart sensors that comes with the kit. They can be used with a tablet or phone, and help program Lego creations to do whatever users want.

A guitar uses the sensors to change the tune, and robots and cars can also be built. However, Lego still wants kids to build their own creations.

"The idea is that they finish it off, and they could turn this into a tractor, or it could be a space vehicle or a fire truck," said Kent.

Lego Boost will be out in August for $160.

Play-Doh may seem like a simple creation, but the company has created something called Play-Doh Touch. The new technology allows kids to create their own shapes and transform them into a digital world on a smartphone or tablet.

Play-Doh Touch can be tried for free now with just a white piece of paper and some Play-Doh. The kit with the special molds and platform is available for $40.

Mattel is building The Aristotle, a combined baby monitor and digital assistant. Kids can ask Aristotle a question and it will answer in a similar fashion to the Amazon Echo. A wireless camera can also connect to a cell phone, allowing users to check in on their babies. The device can read books, log diaper changes and feedings, recognize when a baby wakes up, and sing a lullaby or play white noise to soothe the child back to sleep.

This is available for pre-order for $350 and would ship in July.